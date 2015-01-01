|
Cooney CC, Richards EC, Dardis CM. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(10): 1469-1489.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Prior research is limited in the study of correspondence between online and in-person forms of sexual harassment (SH) among adult men as well as correlates of these behaviors. The present study assesses whether social dominance orientation (SDO; i.e., the tendency to reject equality and support hierarchy-legitimizing myths and behaviors) might be associated with increases in SH perpetration both online and in-person, perhaps through increases in perceived social support for SH and masculine gender role discrepancy stress. Among a sample of U.S. adult men (N = 167), results indicated that there were indirect effects of SDO on both in-person and online SH through increases in perceived social norms but not through masculine gender role discrepancy stress. A competing model, in which SDO mediates these associations, was not supported.
masculine gender role discrepancy stress; Sexual harassment; social dominance orientation; social norms