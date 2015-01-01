|
Chu X, Yin M, Fan C. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(11): 1493-1510.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The present study investigated the longitudinal effects of multiple environmental risk factors in three social domains (i.e., family, school, and Internet) on traditional bullying and cyberbullying and the moderating roles of self-esteem and trait aggressiveness in these relations. The present research was conducted by a four-wave panel design with 6-month intervals. A total of 358 students (40.5% girls) aged 12 to 14 (M = 12.89) participated in this study and completed the measures on research variables.
adolescents; cumulative risk; cyberbullying; self-esteem; Traditional bullying; trait aggressiveness