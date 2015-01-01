Abstract

The current three-wave longitudinal study investigated whether peer victimization would activate adolescents' rumination and rejection sensitivity, and therefore exacerbate subsequent loneliness. Surveys were administered to adolescents across three measurements, one year apart. Eight hundred and fifty-seven Chinese adolescents (56.62% males; Mage = 14.73, SD = 0.43) completed self-reported and peer-nominated measures of victimization, rumination, rejection sensitivity and loneliness.



RESULTS revealed that self-reported, but not peer-nominated victimization at baseline directly predicted adolescent loneliness one year later. Moreover, both rumination and rejection sensitivity exerted mediating effects on the relationship between self-reported victimization and loneliness. Additionally, this parallel mediation model was robust across gender. These findings suggest that self-perceived peer victimization would increase Chinese adolescents' loneliness since they employ rumination and rejection sensitivity to cope with peer victimization.

Language: en