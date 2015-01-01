|
Huang Y, Zhao Q, Chen Q, Li C. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(11): 1531-1547.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The current three-wave longitudinal study investigated whether peer victimization would activate adolescents' rumination and rejection sensitivity, and therefore exacerbate subsequent loneliness. Surveys were administered to adolescents across three measurements, one year apart. Eight hundred and fifty-seven Chinese adolescents (56.62% males; Mage = 14.73, SD = 0.43) completed self-reported and peer-nominated measures of victimization, rumination, rejection sensitivity and loneliness.
Language: en
Chinese adolescents; loneliness; Peer victimization; rejection sensitivity; rumination