Abstract

Campus sexual violence (CSV) is a pervasive problem across universities. This study identified distinct patterns of CSV based on its forms (sexual harassment, unwanted sexual behaviors, and sexual coercion) and its associated consequences (mental health, physical health, personal/social life, and academic/professional life). Additionally, it investigated how holding a marginalized social identity (cisgender woman status, gender and sexual minority status, disability status, and visible minority status) or reporting a history of child sexual abuse predicted CSV pattern membership. A total of 6,554 students completed an online questionnaire as part of a large-scale university-based study in Quebec, Canada. Latent class analysis revealed a 5-class model: No CSV (64% of students), Sexual harassment + Fewer consequences (15% of students), Poly-CSV + Fewer consequences (10% of students), Poly-CSV + Personal and social life consequences (8% of students), and Poly-CSV + Co-occurring consequences (3% of students). Survivors of child sexual abuse, cisgender women, students with disabilities, and gender and sexual minority students were more likely to experience patterns of CSV characterized by multiple forms of CSV and co-occurring consequences.

