SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Théorêt V, Hébert M, Bergeron M, Daigneault I, Dion J, Paquette G. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(11): 1548-1567.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2022.2142181

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Campus sexual violence (CSV) is a pervasive problem across universities. This study identified distinct patterns of CSV based on its forms (sexual harassment, unwanted sexual behaviors, and sexual coercion) and its associated consequences (mental health, physical health, personal/social life, and academic/professional life). Additionally, it investigated how holding a marginalized social identity (cisgender woman status, gender and sexual minority status, disability status, and visible minority status) or reporting a history of child sexual abuse predicted CSV pattern membership. A total of 6,554 students completed an online questionnaire as part of a large-scale university-based study in Quebec, Canada. Latent class analysis revealed a 5-class model: No CSV (64% of students), Sexual harassment + Fewer consequences (15% of students), Poly-CSV + Fewer consequences (10% of students), Poly-CSV + Personal and social life consequences (8% of students), and Poly-CSV + Co-occurring consequences (3% of students). Survivors of child sexual abuse, cisgender women, students with disabilities, and gender and sexual minority students were more likely to experience patterns of CSV characterized by multiple forms of CSV and co-occurring consequences.


Language: en

Keywords

campus; child sexual abuse; latent class analysis; Sexual violence; social marginalization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print