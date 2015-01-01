|
Akgöz Aktaş G, Alpay EH, Aydın A. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(11): 1604-1621.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Childhood neglect and abuse, defined as risk factors for various psychopathologies are significant for forming disordered eating behaviors. Nevertheless, the effect of childhood emotional abuse on eating behaviors and the mechanisms through which this relationship forms still need to be understood. This study tested the mediating role of self-criticism (hated and inadequate self) between childhood emotional abuse and eating behaviors (emotional, uncontrolled, and cognitive restricted eating). A total of 430 undergraduate students (66.3% female, N = 285) have completed measures related to emotional abuse, self-criticism, and eating behaviors. The Structural Equation Model supported the mediating role of self-criticism in the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and eating behaviors.
childhood emotional abuse; eating behaviors; self-criticism