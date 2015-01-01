Abstract

Childhood neglect and abuse, defined as risk factors for various psychopathologies are significant for forming disordered eating behaviors. Nevertheless, the effect of childhood emotional abuse on eating behaviors and the mechanisms through which this relationship forms still need to be understood. This study tested the mediating role of self-criticism (hated and inadequate self) between childhood emotional abuse and eating behaviors (emotional, uncontrolled, and cognitive restricted eating). A total of 430 undergraduate students (66.3% female, N = 285) have completed measures related to emotional abuse, self-criticism, and eating behaviors. The Structural Equation Model supported the mediating role of self-criticism in the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and eating behaviors.



RESULTS indicated that self-criticism explained 12% of the eating behaviors. The indirect effect of self-criticism is significant for obesity-related eating behaviors and restricted eating behavior. In addition, results predict gender differences in eating behaviors. All these findings suggest that eating behaviors may emerge as a dysfunctional way of dealing with negative self-evaluation due to emotional abuse in childhood. Therefore, the study contributes to understanding the underlying processes of unhealthy eating behaviors that can be seen as a premise of eating pathologies.

Language: en