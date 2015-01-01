Abstract

The current study sought to describe the experiences and curriculum recommendations from survivors of sexual violence (SV), as lived experiences may inform education targets that improve sexual education curriculum, especially as it relates to SV. Women (N = 51) at a mid-size university completed a measure of SV and engaged in focus groups. Participant responses were transcribed and coded to identify themes related to curriculum recommendation and barriers to sexual education. Participant responses were then compared based on SV status (i.e., survivors compared to participants without histories of SV) to identify thematic differences.



RESULTS indicate that survivors of SV were twice as likely to suggest sexual education curriculum that includes topics like pornography literacy and community issues (e.g., intimate partner violence, local sexual health resources, and LGBTQ+ issues). Survivors of sexual violence were also more likely to have received sexual education for an inadequate duration and identified more barriers to sexual education. In sum, these findings demonstrate that participants' recommendations are analogous to the core components of comprehensive sexuality education and provide clear direction for future curriculum development that has potential to reduce SV and its sequelae. Furthermore, these findings highlight the value of lived experiences in informing SV prevention.

