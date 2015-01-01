Abstract

Using the United Nations (U.N.) Multi-Country Study on Men and Violence in Asia and the Pacific, this study aims to identify the prevalence of men's use of intimate partner violence (IPV) with a focus on economic abuse and its association with food scarcity and other variables. The U.N. Study took place between 2010 and 2013 in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Sri Lanka. Multi-stage cluster sampling was used to obtain a representative sample (n = 8,380) of households. The results found that over 1 in 5 men have perpetrated economic abuse at least once in their lifetime. Men reporting food scarcity, drinking problems, depressive symptoms, and gender inequality beliefs toward their partners were more likely to perpetrate economic abuse. Interventions aimed at reducing food insecurity, addressing men's drinking problems and depression, and changing attitudes toward gender inequality may be effective at decreasing economic abuse.

