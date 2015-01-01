|
Fite PJ, Hesse DR, Tampke EC, Zax A, Raju S, Curto S. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(12): 1763-1778.
Further research is needed to evaluate associations between perceived containment and proactive and reactive aggression to further inform prevention and intervention approaches. The current study advanced extant research by examining associations between perceived containment and overt and relational subtypes of proactive and reactive functions of aggression and by examining anger dysregulation as a moderator of these associations among elementary school-age youth (51.4% female; Mage = 9.3 years). Youth self-reports of measures were obtained and used for analyses.
anger dysregulation; Perceived containment; proactive aggression; reactive aggression