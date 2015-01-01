Abstract

In clinical practice, there is a need for a measurement tool that can support the diagnosis of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD). The present study investigates the psychometric properties of the Turkish Version of the International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ), the first scale developed for PTSD and CPTSD diagnosis purposes. The sample for this study comprised 395 participants recruited from the clinical sample (n = 112) and community (n = 283). After identifying the best fitting model, correlations between factors and criterion variables were calculated to examine the concurrent and convergent validity of ITQ scales. Criterion variables to examine concurrent validity comprised PTSD symptoms as assessed by the Impact of Event Scale-Revised (IES-R), Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS), The Core Self-Evaluations Scale (CSES), Relationship Assessment Scale (RAS), and Emotion Regulation Questionnaire (ERQ). Participants were primarily female (61.0%, n = 241) with a mean age of 32.43 years (SD = 10.14). Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) findings of our study indicated that Two-Factor Second-Order Model, Each Measured by Three First-Order Factors (Six first-order and two second-order factors), is congruent with previous studies. Cronbach's alpha was satisfactory for both PTSD (α = .910) and Disturbances in Self-Organization (α = .867) scales. The correlations between ITQ and the IES-R, RAS, ERQ, CSES, and SDS supported the concurrent and convergent validity of the scale. The study results demonstrated that the Turkish version of the scale is valid and reliable and can be used in research and clinical practice.

Language: en