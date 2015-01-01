Abstract

Child abuse is a worldwide public health problem, while its characteristics (e.g., timing, feelings, and characteristics of perpetrators) still need further exploration, particularly in the Chinese cultural context. This study translated and validated the ISPCAN Child Abuse Screening Tools-Retrospective version in the Chinese cultural context, and delineated child abuse using the Chinese version of ISPCAN Child Abuse Screening Tool-Retrospective Version (ICAST-R-C). A total of 2,223 college students were recruited from seven major geographical divisions of China. The results showed that internal consistency of physical, emotional, sexual, and overall abuse were.66,.56,.63, and.72, respectively. A three-factor model of the ICAST-R-C fitted well, and it had good criterion-related validity with the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-short form (CTQ-SF). Prevalence of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse was 9.90%, 28.90%, and 6.30%, respectively. These findings suggest that the reliability and validity of ICAST-R-C are acceptable and it reflects more detailed characteristics of abuse, which indicates that ICAST-R-C is an acceptable measure for evaluating childhood abuse in Chinese college students.

