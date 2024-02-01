Abstract

The United States (US) continues to grapple with the firearm violence epidemic, a crisis exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Historically, firearm violence reporting has been dominated by traditional media channels like television and newspapers. However, with the rapid growth of social media, news has shifted toward platforms such as Twitter (now known as X), Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok, with 61% of Americans using these as their regular news source.



Twitter particularly has become a source of real-time information, increasingly utilized by first responders and bystanders in mass shootings. Beyond breaking news and serving as a platform for discourse, Twitter may help expand upon existing data sources for firearm violence research, including improved reporting of marginalized populations of firearm victims, which have traditionally received less mainstream media attention.



In turn, this may have ramifications for how firearm violence is researched, and education/prevention efforts are conducted.

