Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess psychosocial treatment preferences and factors that may impact treatment participation among young adults with a recent concussion and co-occurring anxiety.



DESIGN: In-depth semi-structured individual qualitative interviews, followed by thematic analysis using a hybrid deductive-inductive approach. SETTING: Academic medical center in the US Northeast. PARTICIPANTS: Seventeen young adults (18-24) who sustained a concussion within the past 3-10 weeks and reported at least mild anxiety (≥5 on the General Anxiety Disorder-7 questionnaire). INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcomes include preferences for program content (e.g., topics and skills), delivery modality, format, and barriers and facilitators to participation.



RESULTS: We identified four domains characterizing participants' perceptions of and preferences for treatment. (1) Program content: Participants preferred a program early after injury that includes psychoeducation and coping skills (e.g., activity pacing, deep breathing, mindfulness). (2) Therapeutic processes: Participants preferred a person-centered approach in which clinicians normalize anxiety post-concussion and reassure them of recovery. (3) Program logistics: Participants endorsed that a brief, virtual program would be acceptable. They preferred access to program components through multiple modalities (i.e., audio, video) and accommodations to manage concussion symptoms. (4) Barriers and facilitators to participation: Barriers included acute concussion symptoms (e.g., screen sensitivity), time constraints, and forgetting sessions. Facilitators included a program that is flexible (format, scheduling), personalized (self-chosen mode for reminders, measure of accountability), and accessible (i.e., advertising through healthcare professionals or social media).



CONCLUSIONS: Participants need psychosocial support that normalizes their experiences and provides education and coping tools. Treatments should be accessible, flexible, and person-centered. Psychosocial treatments meeting these preferences may help optimize the recovery of young adults with recent concussion and anxiety.

Language: en