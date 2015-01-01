|
Citation
Luz LS, Cassenote AJF, Valente EP, Mariani I, Lazzerini M, Lima CVTC, Giamberardino DDF, Marques EFF, von Tiesenhausen HAV, Cabeça HLS, Damásio LCVC, de Souza MAJ, de Souza PH, Rocha RNM, Zaher-Rutheford VL, Ribeiro MLB, da Silva AG, Gallo JHS. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To report suicide planning and attempts' in a lifetime among Brazilian physicians and to explore associated risk factors.
METHODS: A nation-wide, online survey based on the Tool for the Assessment of Suicide Risk and Satisfaction with Life Scale was conducted among Brazilian physicians (January 2018 - January 2019). Multivariate explored associations of demographics, psychological, and work-related factors on suicide planning and attempts reports.
RESULTS: Among 4,148 respondents, 1,946 (53.5%) were male, 2,527 (60.9%) were 30-60 years old, 2,675 (64.5%) had 2-4 work-contracts and 1,725 (41.6%) reported a weekly workload of 40-60 hours. Overall prevalence of suicide plans was 8.8% (n=364) and suicide attempts were reported by 3.2% (n=133) of respondents. Daily (AdjOR=7.857;95%CI 2.282-27.051, p=0.002) or weekly emotional exhaustion (AdjOR=7.953; 95%CI 2.403-26.324, p=0.001), daily frustration with work (AdjOR=3.093;95%CI 1.711-5.588, p<0.001), and being bisexual (AdjOR=5.083;95%CI 2.544-10.158, p<0.001) were significantly associated with higher odds of reports. Among extremely dissatisfied professionals 38.3% reported having made suicide planning and attempts, while among extremely satisfied only 2.8% reported it (p<0.001).
CONCLUSIONS: Brazilian physicians with a lifetime history of suicide planning and attempts presented a higher association with emotional exhaustion and frustration with work. Urgent actions are needed to promote professional protection policies and resilience.
Language: en