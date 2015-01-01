Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To report suicide planning and attempts' in a lifetime among Brazilian physicians and to explore associated risk factors.



METHODS: A nation-wide, online survey based on the Tool for the Assessment of Suicide Risk and Satisfaction with Life Scale was conducted among Brazilian physicians (January 2018 - January 2019). Multivariate explored associations of demographics, psychological, and work-related factors on suicide planning and attempts reports.



RESULTS: Among 4,148 respondents, 1,946 (53.5%) were male, 2,527 (60.9%) were 30-60 years old, 2,675 (64.5%) had 2-4 work-contracts and 1,725 (41.6%) reported a weekly workload of 40-60 hours. Overall prevalence of suicide plans was 8.8% (n=364) and suicide attempts were reported by 3.2% (n=133) of respondents. Daily (AdjOR=7.857;95%CI 2.282-27.051, p=0.002) or weekly emotional exhaustion (AdjOR=7.953; 95%CI 2.403-26.324, p=0.001), daily frustration with work (AdjOR=3.093;95%CI 1.711-5.588, p<0.001), and being bisexual (AdjOR=5.083;95%CI 2.544-10.158, p<0.001) were significantly associated with higher odds of reports. Among extremely dissatisfied professionals 38.3% reported having made suicide planning and attempts, while among extremely satisfied only 2.8% reported it (p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Brazilian physicians with a lifetime history of suicide planning and attempts presented a higher association with emotional exhaustion and frustration with work. Urgent actions are needed to promote professional protection policies and resilience.

