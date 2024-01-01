Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the clinical characteristics of pediatric pelvic fracturs caused by traffic accidents and to analyze the accompanying injuries and complications.



METHODS: A total of 222 cases involved traffic accidents was enrolled in this case-control study. The data of children with pelvic fractures caused by traffic accidents who were admitted to our hospital from January 2006 to December 2021 were analyzed retrospectively. Sex, age, Tile classification, abbreviated injury scale score, injury severity score, mortality, and accompanying injuries were studied. The ANOVA was used for measurement data, and the non-parametric rank sum test was used for non-normally distributed data. The Fisher's exact probability method was used for the count data.



RESULTS: Of all enrolled cases, 140 are boys and 82 are girls, including 144 aged < 6 years, 65 aged between 6 and 12 years, and 13 aged > 12 years. Depending on the injury mechanism, there are 15 cases involving pedestrians vs. motorcycles (PVM), 91 cases involving pedestrians vs. passenger cars (PVC), 78 cases involving pedestrians vs. commercial vehicles (PVV), and 38 cases involving motor vehicles vs. motor vehicles (MVM). Associated injuries are reported in 198 cases (89.2%), primarily involving the abdomen injury in 144 cases (64.9%), and lower limb injury in 99 cases (44.6%). PVV injury involves longer hospital stay (p = 0.004). Intensive care unit admission rate is significantly higher in the MVM group than in other groups (p = 0.004). Head injury (p = 0.001) and face injury (p = 0.037) are more common in the MVM group, whereas abdominal injury (p = 0.048) and lower limb injury (p = 0.037) are more common in the PVV group. In the MVM group, the brain injury (p = 0.004) and femoral neck injury (p = 0.044) are more common. In the PVM group, the mediastinum (p = 0.004), ear (p = 0.009), lumbar vertebrae (p = 0.008), and spinal cord (p = 0.011) are the most vulnerable regions, while in the PVV group, the perineum (p < 0.001), urethra (p = 0.001), rectum (p = 0.006), anus (p = 0.004), and lower limb soft tissues (p = 0.024) are the most vulnerable regions. Children aged > 12 years have higher pelvic abbreviated injury scale scores (p = 0.019). There are significant differences in the classification of pelvic fractures among children < 6, 6 - 12, and > 12 years of age, with Tile C being more likely to occur in children > 12 years of age (p = 0.033). Children aged > 12 years are more likely to sustain injuries to the spleen (p = 0.022), kidneys (p = 0.019), pancreas (p < 0.001), lumbar vertebrae (p = 0.013), and sacrum (p = 0.024). The MVM group has the highest complication rate (p = 0.003).



CONCLUSION: PVC is the leading cause of the abdomen and lower extremities injury and has the most concomitant injuries. Different traffic injuries often lead to different associated injuries. Older children are more likely to sustain more severe pelvic fractures and peripelvic organs injuries. The MVM group has the highest extent of injury and complication rates.

