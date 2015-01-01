Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Investigate whether a four-factor model of post-concussion symptoms (i.e. cognitive, physical, affective, and sleep-arousal) aids in identifying student-athletes with persistent concerns not reflected by a total symptom score.



METHOD: Collegiate student-athletes (N = 32,066) from the Concussion Assessment Research and Education consortium completed the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool, 3rd edition Symptom Evaluation at baseline and two post-injury follow-ups (i.e. beginning RTP and 6-month). Confirmatory factor analysis was used to compare a one- and four-factor model of post-concussion symptoms. Normative reference data were compared across stratifications (e.g. sex, prior concussions, and number of pre-existing conditions) using Mann-Whitney U tests, and elevation rates (i.e. ≥ 84th percentile) for subscales and the total score were recorded.



RESULTS: The four-factor model fit well before and after injury (CFIs >.95). Greater symptom severity on the subscale and total scores was associated with female sex (ps<.001, r range:.07 to.14) and more pre-existing conditions (ps<.001, η(2) range:.01 to.04), while having more prior concussions was only related to total symptom scores (ps<.001, η(2)<.01). After a concussion, a sizeable portion of student-athletes (i.e., RTP = 11.8%; 6-month = 8.3%) had subscale elevations despite no total score elevation. Physical subscale elevations at RTP were the most common (i.e., 11.9%), driven by head and neck pain.



CONCLUSION: After a sport-related concussion, a four-factor symptom model can be used to assess persistent symptoms in collegiate student-athletes. Identifying athletes with domain-specific elevations may help clinicians identify areas for further assessment and, in some cases, personalized rehabilitation plans.

