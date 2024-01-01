|
Abbott-Smith S, Dougall N, Ring N. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 37(1): e12455.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38368534
TOPIC: Internationally, preventing suicide in children and young people is a priority and there are a range of preventative approaches available for health professionals to use, including brief interventions. Safety planning is one such brief intervention. Safety plans have long been recommended for use with young people who are suicidal but, these were initially developed for adults. A recent scoping review revealed safety plans need to be tailored to children and young people. This review also identified an important practice gap, that parents also require plans supporting them to keep their child safe.
*State Medicine; *Suicide; Adolescent; Adult; Child; child and adolescent mental health services; children and young people; Humans; parents; Parents; safety planning; Suicidal Ideation; suicide; Suicide Prevention