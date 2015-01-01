Abstract

PROBLEM: Existing bullying research among Arab Americans is limited, focusing mainly on school-age adolescents and victimization. There is a lack of studies that examine retrospective bullying perpetration, bullying victimization, and physical fights during high school and their effect on current Arab American college students' stress and health outcomes. This study examines if bullying perpetration, bullying victimization, and physical fights during high school predict current stress and the physical and mental health of Arab American college students. In addition, we examined if perceived psychological stress mediates the relationships between bullying and fighting involvement and health.



METHODS: One hundred and sixty-two undergraduate Arab American college students were recruited from a Midwestern university and completed self-report measures of bullying, stress, and health (both physical and mental).



FINDINGS: Controlling for demographic variables, only high school victimization was significantly associated with current stress and physical and mental health. Stress fully mediated the relationship between victimization and health (both physical and mental).



CONCLUSIONS: Victimization during high school years may result in serious physical and mental health consequences during college years. However, perpetration and fighting may not have similar effects. Addressing stress among bullying victims may reduce the negative impact of this experience on immigrant Arab American college students. Implications for practice and future research are discussed.

