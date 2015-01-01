|
Citation
Albdour MM, Jenuwine ES, Hong JS. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 37(1): e12453.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38368539
Abstract
PROBLEM: Existing bullying research among Arab Americans is limited, focusing mainly on school-age adolescents and victimization. There is a lack of studies that examine retrospective bullying perpetration, bullying victimization, and physical fights during high school and their effect on current Arab American college students' stress and health outcomes. This study examines if bullying perpetration, bullying victimization, and physical fights during high school predict current stress and the physical and mental health of Arab American college students. In addition, we examined if perceived psychological stress mediates the relationships between bullying and fighting involvement and health.
Language: en
Keywords
*Arabs; *Bullying; Adolescent; Arab American; bullying; Humans; mental health; physical health; Retrospective Studies; Schools; stress; Students