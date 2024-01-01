Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effect of psychological distress, overall distress, and institutional support following a traumatic workplace event on absenteeism, turnover intention, and resilience among labor and delivery nurses.



DESIGN: A quantitative cross-sectional survey. SETTING: Online distribution from January 13, 2021, to February 2, 2021. PARTICIPANTS: A nationwide convenience sample of labor and delivery nurses recruited from the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (N = 171).



METHODS: Participants completed a survey that included the Second Victim Experience and Support Tool-Revised and the Second Victim Support Desirability survey. We compared available versus desired support options using descriptive analyses. We examined levels of psychological distress and lack of institutional support in relation to turnover intention, absenteeism, and resilience using multiple regression analyses.



RESULTS: Participants identified and described various traumatic experiences in the workplace, including neonatal and maternal death, complicated births, and workplace violence. Participants indicated that the available support services did not meet their needs. Psychological distress, overall distress, and lack of institutional support were associated with absenteeism and turnover, whereas only institutional support was associated with resilience.



CONCLUSION: Labor and delivery nurses encounter various traumatic events in the workplace, and the support services provided after an event do not meet their needs. Additional research is needed to understand the scope of the problem and investigate best practices to assist labor and delivery nurses following traumatic events.

