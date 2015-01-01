|
Citation
|
Arnone D, Karmegam SR, Östlundh L, Alkhyeli F, Alhammadi L, Alhammadi S, Alkhoori A, Selvaraj S. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38368970
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a health priority and one of the most common causes of death in mood disorders. One of the limitations of this type of research is that studies often establish rates of suicide behaviors in mood disorders by using diverse comparison groups or simply monitoring cohort of patients over a time period. In this study registry-based systematic review, national registers were identified through searches in six academic databases, and information about the occurrence of suicide behaviors in mood disorders was systematically extracted. Odds ratios were subsequently calculated comparing rates of death by suicide in mood disorders in comparison with age and period matched rates of death by suicide in the general population obtained from country-wide national registers. The aim was to provide the most recent summary of epidemiological and clinical factors associated to suicide in mood disorders whilst calculating the likelihood of death by suicide in mood disorders in comparison with non-affected individuals according to national databases. The study follows the Preferred Reporting Guidelines for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses and was prespecify registered on Prospero (CRD42020186857).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bipolar disorder; major depression; mood disorders; national registries; Suicide behaviors