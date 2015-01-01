Abstract

Sustainable development means taking care of the environment, which also means promoting green transport, which involves the systematic development of personal transport in its broadest sense. The positive aspects associated with cheap and convenient electric transport are intertwined with the problem of collisions and accidents. While developing road infrastructure for electric vehicles such as scooters, bicycles, and others, research should be conducted in parallel to ensure the highest possible level of safety for users. There is also an increase in the number of people using bicycles and electric scooters, which develop significant speeds. The problem of accidents among users of classic and electric bicycles and scooters is evident, and post-accident injuries pose a serious challenge to medical practitioners. The literature is rich in statistical analyses of accidents among users of scooters and bicycles, but there are no studies where the behaviour of users of bicycles, scooters, etc. is analysed. The authors of this study set out to develop a measurement system to assess the traffic safety of people using bicycles and scooters. The device uses LIDAR to record the speed of the vehicle and a camera, the images of which are processed by an algorithm in order to classify the user as being on a bicycle or scooter and using or not using head protection with a helmet. It is also possible to analyse the behaviour of the vehicle users under study. The article describes the built measurement device and presents the results of the initial measurements made by the device.

