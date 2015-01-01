Abstract

This article seeks to understand the marks of militarization as a structuring element of the State in Latin America and, in particular, in Brazil. The starting point is the leading role of social movements in the struggles against State violence and in the development of knowledge about what these forms of militarization would be. The aim is to problematize both the permanence of militarization processes and their intensification at certain times, and the perception of the current advancement of these policies and practices that also produce subjectivities that naturalize and legitimize State violence.



===



Procura-se neste artigo compreender as marcas da militarização como elemento estruturante do Estado na América Latina e, em especial, no Brasil. Toma-se como ponto de partida o protagonismo dos movimentos sociais nas lutas contra a violência de Estado e na elaboração do conhecimento sobre o que seriam essas formas de militarização. Busca-se problematizar tanto a permanência de processos de militarização quanto a sua intensificação em determinados momentos, e a percepção do atual avanço destas políticas e práticas que produzem também subjetividades que naturalizam e legitimam a violência de Estado.

Language: pt