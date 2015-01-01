|
Costa RMC. Arq, bras psicol; 2023; 75.
Militarização da vida e avanço da violência de estado
This article seeks to understand the marks of militarization as a structuring element of the State in Latin America and, in particular, in Brazil. The starting point is the leading role of social movements in the struggles against State violence and in the development of knowledge about what these forms of militarization would be. The aim is to problematize both the permanence of militarization processes and their intensification at certain times, and the perception of the current advancement of these policies and practices that also produce subjectivities that naturalize and legitimize State violence.
