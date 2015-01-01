SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Masood R. Appl. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(4): e1629.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/app14041629

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Prefabricated construction is expanding and taking over traditional construction with more intervention of prefabricated building elements. Despite prefabricated construction reducing health and safety risks compared to conventional construction, there is still a risk that needs to be addressed. This article aims to investigate prefabrication construction safety through accident analysis. The accident data were retrieved through governmental resources and covered accident claims, safety costs, vulnerable occupations, and injuries (including type, cause, prior activity, and site of injury). Prefabricated construction safety is then simplistic and predictively modelled. The most common trend has been reported with graphical representation and relevant discussion. Furthermore, the trends are forecast by using the ARIMA model (p, d, q) based on key performance parameters. The conclusion has been driven by the current status of prefabricated construction safety. This study is a pioneer in modelling prefabricated construction safety to enhance understanding of accidents and forecasting through optimization.


Language: en

Keywords

accident analysis; ARIMA; forecasting; modelling; prefabricated construction safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print