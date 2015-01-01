Abstract

Prefabricated construction is expanding and taking over traditional construction with more intervention of prefabricated building elements. Despite prefabricated construction reducing health and safety risks compared to conventional construction, there is still a risk that needs to be addressed. This article aims to investigate prefabrication construction safety through accident analysis. The accident data were retrieved through governmental resources and covered accident claims, safety costs, vulnerable occupations, and injuries (including type, cause, prior activity, and site of injury). Prefabricated construction safety is then simplistic and predictively modelled. The most common trend has been reported with graphical representation and relevant discussion. Furthermore, the trends are forecast by using the ARIMA model (p, d, q) based on key performance parameters. The conclusion has been driven by the current status of prefabricated construction safety. This study is a pioneer in modelling prefabricated construction safety to enhance understanding of accidents and forecasting through optimization.

