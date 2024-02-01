Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In this study, we use the media-based database of Beterem-Safe Kids Israel, to provide a 15-year review of unintentional fatal childhood drowning in Israel, between 2008 and 2022.



METHOD: It total, we identified 257 cases of child mortality due to drowning during this period.



RESULTS: Our results demonstrate a gradual rise in childhood mortality due to drowning, from 72 cases in 2008-2012, to 85 cases in 2013-2017, and to 100 cases in 2018-2022. Especially worth noting is the increase in childhood drowning in domestic swimming pools. We point to a link between low socioeconomic status and cases of drowning, showing that the risk of drowning extends beyond a mere matter of caregiver inattention. We recommend a series of regulatory and legislative steps to reduce fatal childhood drowning, including fencing built around domestic swimming pools, extending lifeguard activity hours, adding declared beaches, forming programs of safe behavior in water environments for adolescents, and establishing swimming lessons during the 2nd grade, for all populations. We further recommend that a special focus will be put in municipalities situated at the bottom of the socioeconomic index.

