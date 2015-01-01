|
Citation
|
Tyr A, Zilg B, Gelius T, Möllby R, Heldring N. Int. J. Legal Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Fluid-filled paranasal sinuses are suggested to be a valuable tool to distinguish between drowning and non-drowning postmortem, yet the mechanisms governing fluid entry remains unknown. We investigate if fluid-filled paranasal sinuses are caused by a passive influx from submersion or an active aspiration mechanism during drowning. The ovine nasal cavity and maxillary sinuses are remarkably similar anatomically to humans, and have been used for endoscopic surgical training in recent decades. We submerged 15 decapitated ovine heads from agricultural waste at a depth of 2 m in flowing water for 1, 8, and 24 h and 7 days. Paranasal sinuses were CT imaged and compared pre- and post-submersion to non-submerged controls. Furthermore, we examined the paranasal sinuses of a single homicide case of a non-drowned submerged subject.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autopsy; Forensic pathology; Immersion; Paranasal sinuses; Passive fluid influx; Postmortem imaging