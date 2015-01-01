Abstract

Background



Trauma is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children. Many traumatic injuries are preventable and trauma centers play a major role in directing population-level injury prevention strategies. Given the constraint of finite resources, calculating priorities for injury prevention at an institutional level is essential. The Injury Prevention and Priority Score (IPPS) is a widely applicable tool that is more robust than simple prevalence rankings and considers injury severity – an important factor when developing prevention strategies. We developed an adapted-IPPS methodology to define our local injury prevention priorities using our institution's patient population.



Methods



The institution-specific trauma registry was used, which includes patients presenting to a level 1 pediatric trauma center July 2018 - June 2022. Causes of injury were categorized into injury mechanisms based on external cause codes. Mechanisms of injury were ranked by frequency and severity (based on mean Injury Severity Score, ISS). An IPPS was calculated for each of the injury mechanisms, which were then ranked from highest to lowest priority injury mechanism.



Results



In ranking injury mechanisms by IPPS, “falls” remain the top priority mechanism despite their relatively low severity, given their overwhelming frequency (n=1993, mean ISS=5.9). The injury mechanisms “motor vehicle” (n=434, mean ISS=10.9) and “pedestrian” (n=13, mean ISS=15), become higher priority given their injury severity, despite lower frequency. “Pedestrian” includes non-traffic incidents such as patients run over by cars in driveways or rural settings.



Conclusions



Computing the IPPS for each injury mechanism, using data collected routinely for trauma registries, enables trauma centers to use local data to inform injury prevention efforts in their communities. Calculating rankings based on an injury mechanism's relative frequency and severity allows a more robust understanding of their impact.



Level of Evidence



IV

