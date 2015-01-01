Abstract

Children and babies are extremely innocent victims. When they are small and cannot voice their opinion yet, they do not have a choice but to accompany their parents or siblings when they go somewhere. In the process, they often become the victims of road crashes - either as pedestrians or when they have not been buckled up in a proper restraint when travelling in a vehicle. The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted in 2019 that on current trends, 9.8 million children aged between five and 14 years will die between 2019 and 2030, of whom it is projected that 5.8 million will die in sub-Saharan Africa during this period. Injuries because of road traffic incidents, drowning, burns and falls are the leading causes of death and lifelong disabilities among children (WHO, 2019). That is why the focus of this article will be on how the risk of serious injury or death among children can be mitigated by the correct use of child car seats - also referred to as child car restraints.

