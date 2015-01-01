Abstract

Last year we had to attend a wedding near Cullinan, east of Pretoria, but we faced a predicament during our travels home after the wedding that evening: the N4 highway (east of Solomon Mahlangu and west of Akasia in Pretoria) is not safe to use at night. We were well-aware that many incidents have occurred on these two stretches of the same highway where numerous motorists have been robbed after driving over obstacles, including spikes, which have been placed on the road. We were left with two options for our travels home that night: being EXTRA vigilant about the road and making sure that we and friends travel close together in case of an emergency. Fortunately, we did not come across any form of obstacles on our travels home but unfortunately, many other motorists were not as lucky.

