Sedgewick AE, Wang CL, Levine EA, Greenfield SF, Sugarman DE. Alcohol Treat. Q. 2024; 42(1): 62-75.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07347324.2023.2272799

38370979

PMC10871666

This pilot study examined the feasibility and satisfaction of the Recovering Safety group, an outpatient empowerment, psychoeducational skills group for women with substance use disorders (SUDs) who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). Patient satisfaction, empowerment, and safety were assessed at three time points. Participants (N=8) reported high satisfaction with the group and rated the IPV-informed content, women-only participants, and female therapist as important factors; empowerment increased from pre- to post group. These results support initial feasibility; further study of such treatments is needed to examine efficacy of this group intervention.


domestic violence; gender-based violence; group therapy; Intimate partner violence; substance use; substance use disorder; women

