Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) combined with suicide ideation increases the risk of suicidal behaviors. Depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are comorbidities of NSSI compounding this relationship. The present study compared diagnostic subgroups of NSSI based on current depression and PTSD on psychological correlates (i.e., vulnerabilities and impairment) and suicidal presentations (i.e., suicidal cognitions and behaviors) in a psychiatric sample of adolescents.



METHODS: Eighty-seven adolescents meeting DSM-5 criteria for NSSI and 104 age-range-matched nonclinical controls (NC) participated. Participants completed self-report measures on psychological vulnerabilities and impairment (e.g., emotion regulation difficulties, negative cognitions). Adolescents with NSSI also completed clinical interviews on psychiatric diagnoses and a recent self-injurious behavior (SIB). Scores on the psychological correlates of NSSI were compared between adolescents with NSSI and NC, and across three diagnostic subgroups of NSSI (A: NSSI+/depression-/PTSD-, n = 14; B: NSSI+/depression+/PTSD-, n = 57; C: NSSI+/depression+/PTSD+, n = 14). Differences between NSSI diagnostic subgroups were tested on the motives for SIB and accompanying suicidal presentations (e.g., desire, intent, motive, lethality).



RESULTS: Common comorbidities of NSSI included depression, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and PTSD. The NSSI subgroup classification was significantly associated with panic disorder, which was controlled for in the subsequent group comparisons. Overall, adolescents who engage in NSSI with vs. without depression reported more psychological vulnerabilities and impairment and a greater degree of suicidal thoughts/desire in SIB (i.e., groups B, C >A), which remained significant after controlling for panic disorder. An increased odds of the suicidal motive for SIB was found in adolescents with all three conditions (i.e., group C: NSSI+/depression+/PTSD+) compared to those with NSSI but neither depression nor PTSD (i.e., group A: NSSI+/depression-/PTSD-); however, this was not significant after controlling for panic disorder.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychological underpinnings of adolescent NSSI in clinical contexts may be largely associated with concurrent depression. Suicidal motives in adolescents who engage in NSSI in the presence of depression and PTSD may be confounded by the co-occurrence of panic disorder. This study warrants the importance of attending to the comorbid depression with NSSI in adolescents as it is related to an increase in suicidal desire accompanying SIB.

