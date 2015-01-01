Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to assess changes in concussion knowledge and attitudes amongst incoming intercollegiate student-athletes over the course of a decade (2010-2012 vs 2021-2023).



METHODS: There were 592 student-athletes from 2 cohorts (2010-2012, 2021-2023) who completed the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey (ROCKaS) questionnaire which is comprised of a concussion knowledge index (CKI, 0-24) and attitude index (CAI, 15-75) with higher scores reflecting better performance. A three factor ANOVA (Group, Sex, Concussion History) compared performance on the CKI and CAI. Individual questions were compared between groups with a Chi-Square analysis.



RESULTS: For the CKI, there was a significant main effect for Group (2010-2012: 18.5 ± 2.6, 2021-2023: 19.4 ± 2.5, p < 0.001, η2 = 0.032). For the CAI, there was also a significant main effect for group (2010-2012: 52.9 ± 6.0, 2021-2023: 62.2 ± 6.5, p < 0.001, η2 = 0.359).



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study show a modest increase in concussion knowledge; however, large improvements in concussion attitudes were observed between groups. These results suggest a continued improvement in student-athlete concussion awareness and provide specific areas to continue addressing persistent misconceptions.

Language: en