Abstract

Over the years, researchers have made significant strides in the development of novel flexible/stretchable and conductive materials, enabling the creation of cutting-edge electronic devices for wearable applications. Among these, porous conductive textiles (PCTs) have emerged as an ideal material platform for wearable electronics, owing to their light weight, flexibility, permeability, and wearing comfort. This Review aims to present a comprehensive overview of the progress and state of the art of utilizing PCTs for the design and fabrication of a wide variety of wearable electronic devices and their integrated wearable systems. To begin with, we elucidate how PCTs revolutionize the form factors of wearable electronics. We then discuss the preparation strategies of PCTs, in terms of the raw materials, fabrication processes, and key properties. Afterward, we provide detailed illustrations of how PCTs are used as basic building blocks to design and fabricate a wide variety of intrinsically flexible or stretchable devices, including sensors, actuators, therapeutic devices, energy-harvesting and storage devices, and displays. We further describe the techniques and strategies for wearable electronic systems either by hybridizing conventional off-the-shelf rigid electronic components with PCTs or by integrating multiple fibrous devices made of PCTs. Subsequently, we highlight some important wearable application scenarios in healthcare, sports and training, converging technologies, and professional specialists. At the end of the Review, we discuss the challenges and perspectives on future research directions and give overall conclusions. As the demand for more personalized and interconnected devices continues to grow, PCT-based wearables hold immense potential to redefine the landscape of wearable technology and reshape the way we live, work, and play.

