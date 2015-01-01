Abstract

Depression and suicidality are prevalent in youth and are associated with a range of negative outcomes. The current study aimed to evaluate a measurement-based care (MBC) software (VitalSign(6)) tool to improve the screening and treatment of depression and suicidality in youth aged 8-17 years within a rural, underserved population. To assess for depression and suicidality, the Patient Health Questionnaire-2 was administered as an initial screen, and the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 Modified for Adolescents (PHQ-9-A) was administered if the initial screen was positive. Data were collected at medical clinics over one year, and descriptive statistics and t-tests or Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney tests were conducted. A total of 1,984 youth were initially screened (mean age of 13 years; 51.6% female); 24.2% screened positive for depression, and 14.9% endorsed suicidality. Of those who screened positive, the mean PHQ-9-A score was 12.8; 66.9% had PHQ-9-A scores in the moderate to severe range, and 44.2% endorsed suicidality. Almost half of the youth who screened positive for depression had at least one follow-up assessment, and about one quarter achieved remission 4 months after initial screening. Adolescents (12-17 years) had higher PHQ-9-A scores, higher suicidality, and more follow-up assessments than younger youth (8-11 years). Younger youth had higher rates of remission. The widespread use of MBC was feasible in this setting. It is important to utilize MBC to identify and treat youth with depression and suicidality and to do so in younger populations to improve their trajectory over time; VitalSign(6) is one tool to help achieve these goals.

