Abstract

Analyzing the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data with generalized linear models, we examined: (1) COVID pandemic-related and other correlates of mental health treatment use and unmet perceived treatment need among U.S. adults who experienced serious suicidal thoughts (N = 3,177); and (2) correlates of self-reported reasons for not receiving treatment. We found that 61% used any mental health treatment, and 48% of users and 37% of nonusers reported perceived treatment need. Significant correlates of treatment use were demographic factors, insurance, major depressive disorder, and illicit drug use disorder. Significant correlates of perceived treatment need were age 18-34, some college education, and major depressive episode. Perceived negative effect of the COVID pandemic on mental health was a significant factor for both treatment use and perceived need. The most frequent reasons for not getting treatment were the cost of treatment or lack of insurance and stigma-related concerns.

