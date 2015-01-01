SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kelly SKM, Hoffman GR. Craniomaxillofac. Trauma Reconstr. 2024; 17(1): 47-55.

The purpose of this study was to investigate the epidemiology, pattern of injury and management of facial dog bite injuries.

METHODS: The authors conducted a retrospective cohort study over a 5-year period of patients who sustained a facial dog bite injury. The study setting was an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department at a level 1 trauma centre, servicing an estimated catchment population in excess of 950,000 people.

RESULTS: In total, 171 patients were managed in the designated period from January 2017 to January 2022. The median age was 9 years (range 11 months to 77 years), with the highest incidence of a single age 4 years. The frequency was slightly greater amongst males (n = 93) than females (n = 78). The most common responsible breed were Pitbull types (n = 26). Overall, bites most often resulted from the family dog (n = 87), in the victim's own home (n = 84) and whilst playing with the dog (n = 64). The primary sites involved were the lips (n = 70), cheek (n = 53) and nose, representing the so called 'target area'. In 53 cases, the injuries were classified as severe. 138 patients required hospital admission, and of these, 130 required surgical management under general anaesthesia.

CONCLUSIONS: Facial dog bite injuries present a significant burden on the healthcare system and result in physical, functional and/or emotional distress for the patient. As the rates of dog ownership continue to rise, a consequential increase in these injuries is also likely. Further, public health intervention is essential, particularly as the most susceptible demographic remains young male children.


dog bite; facial trauma; maxillofacial trauma; soft tissue

