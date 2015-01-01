SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Funato N, Sugizaki Y, Ri Y, Ichibayashi R. Cureus 2024; 16(1): e52498.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.52498

38371144

PMC10874195

High-pressure injection injuries, caused by forcefully injecting liquids or gases into the body, present significant challenges in diagnosis and treatment. Complications such as infection and compartment syndrome can occur, leading to various outcomes, including the possibility of amputation. Treatment approaches vary, with some cases undergoing surgery and others opting for conservative methods. However, due to the rarity of this injury, clear treatment guidelines are lacking. Consequently, there is insufficient data to establish specific guidelines, such as the duration of antibiotic treatment, necessity of surgery, and timing of rehabilitation intervention. While emergency surgery may be required, limited reports of detailed CT or MRI examinations being conducted before the surgical procedure are available. This case report involves an initial assessment, including physical examination, X-rays, CT scans, and MRI, to determine whether surgical or conservative treatment is appropriate. The laboratory risk indicator for necrotizing fasciitis (LRINEC) score assists in evaluating the risk of infection, and MRI plays a crucial role in predicting complications.


diagnostic evaluation; high-pressure injection; high-pressure injection injury; mri; pressure gun injury

