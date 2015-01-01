|
Pintea M, Dahl Grove D. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e28.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38372074
OBJECTIVE: A significant number of disaster and emergency victims are children. Yet, many hospitals are ill-prepared to care for these patients during disasters, as identified by the National Pediatric Readiness Project's survey of hospital pediatric disaster plans. The Region V for Kids Center of Excellence created a self-assessment tool to help regions identify vulnerabilities and ways to enhance care for vulnerable children and families.
*Disaster Planning; *Disasters; Child; children; disaster; disaster mitigation; families; Hospitals, Pediatric; Humans; pediatric readiness; Self-Assessment; Surveys and Questionnaires