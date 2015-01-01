|
Citation
Knipschild R, Klip H, Winkelhorst K, Stutterheim T, van Minnen A. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2315794.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38372268
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Victims of physical/sexual violence or sexual abuse commonly experience defense responses that result in feelings of guilt and shame. Although trauma-focused interventions are effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, the presence of trauma-related shame and guilt can potentially hinder the process of disclosure during treatment, thus diminishing their overall effectiveness. It is hypothesized that providing psychoeducation about common defense responses will reduce feelings of shame and guilt, thereby increasing receptivity to trauma-focused treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
*Sex Offenses; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy/diagnosis; Adolescent; apaciguamiento; appeasement; cascada de defensa; Child; culpa; defense cascade; defense response; guilt; Guilt; Humans; inmovilidad tónica; psicoeducación; psychoeducation; Psychotherapy; PTSD; respuesta de defensa; shame; Shame; tonic immobility; trastorno de estrés postraumático; Trauma; vergüenza