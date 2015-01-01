|
Citation
|
Daundasekara SS, Marshall AN, Schuler BR, Testa A, Hernandez DC. Fam. Community Health 2024; 47(2): 117-129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38372329
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Individuals of color and of low socioeconomic status are at greater risk of experiencing community violence and food insecurity, which are both influenced by neighborhood conditions. We evaluated neighborhood collective efficacy as a linkage between community violence exposure and household food insecurity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Collective Efficacy; *Maternal Exposure; Child; Female; Food Insecurity; Food Supply; Humans; Mothers; Violence