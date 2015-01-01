Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Individuals of color and of low socioeconomic status are at greater risk of experiencing community violence and food insecurity, which are both influenced by neighborhood conditions. We evaluated neighborhood collective efficacy as a linkage between community violence exposure and household food insecurity.



METHODS: Mothers from the Future of Families and Child Wellbeing Study who completed phone surveys when the child was 3 (time 1, T1) and 5 years old (time 2, T2) were included (n = 2068). A covariate-adjusted structural equation model estimated direct and indirect effects of community violence exposure on household food insecurity. A covariate-adjusted multiple mediator model estimated the indirect effects of the 2 neighborhood collective efficacy subscales (informal social control; social cohesion and trust).



RESULTS: At T1, 40% of mothers reported community violence exposure; 15% experienced food insecurity at T2. Mean neighborhood collective efficacy (range 1-5) at T1 was 2.44 (SD = 0.94). Neighborhood collective efficacy indirectly influenced the association between community violence exposure and food insecurity (indirect effect = 0.022, 95% CI = 0.007 to 0.040). Only social cohesion and trust contributed independent variance to the indirect effect model (indirect effect = 0.028, 95% CI = 0.001 to 0.056).



CONCLUSIONS: Community-based efforts to reduce household food insecurity should emphasize building social cohesion and trust in communities experiencing violence.

