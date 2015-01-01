SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Li J, Gu H, Xia T. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1303033.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1303033

PMID

38370562

PMCID

PMC10869573

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among prisoners is widely recognized. However, most research conducted in prisons setting has focused on lifetime engagement in NSSI, with limited knowledge about its correlates and risk factors during imprisonment.

METHODS: Drawing on the integrated theoretical model of NSSI, this study aimed to examine the combined effects of childhood maltreatment (an environmental factor) and two intrapersonal factors, namely self-identity and sensation-seeking, on NSSI. 1042 Chinese male offenders participated in the current study, and regression analyses is used to examine the relationship among variables.

RESULTS: The results revealed that self-identity mediated the association between childhood maltreatment and prisoners' NSSI. Sensation-seeking moderated the relationship between self-identity and NSSI, and this connection was only significant for offenders with high sensation-seeking.

DISCUSSION: We discuss the results of the current research and possible practical implications.


Language: en

Keywords

childhood maltreatment; moderated mediation model; non-suicidal self-injury; self-identity; sensation-seeking

