|
Citation
|
Bilello D, Townsend E, Broome MR, Burnett Heyes S. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1221661.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38370107
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Self-harm amongst young people is becoming increasingly prevalent. Understanding, responding to, and supporting young people who self-harm is vital. Friends are typically the first and sometimes the only source of support sought by adolescents who self-harm. Despite their important role as confidants, friends' perspectives and experiences remain poorly understood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; friendships; interviews; peers; qualitative methods; retrospective; self-harm; young people