Citation
Ananthasubramaniam A, Jurgens D, Kahsay E, Mezuk B. Gerontologist 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38373097
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicide rates typically increase during recessions. However, few studies have explored how recessions impact risk among older adults nearing retirement. This study used a large suicide mortality registry to characterize and quantify suicide related to retirement during the Great Recession (GR). RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Data come from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS, 2004-2017; N=53,298 suicide deaths ages ≥50). We analyzed the text narratives (i.e., descriptions of the most salient circumstances to each suicide) of these decedents using natural language processing (NLP) to identify cases that were "retirement-related" (RR, e.g., anticipating, being unable to, or recently retiring). We used time-series analysis to quantify variation in RR over the GR, and compared these trends to retirees (i.e., decedents whose occupation was "retired") and all decedents aged ≥50. We used content and network analysis to characterize themes represented in the narratives.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; mixed-methods; occupation; social epidemiology; work transitions