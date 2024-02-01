Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe, for the 2016-2018 period, the frequency, causes and risk factors of maternal deaths in France.



METHOD: Data from the National Confidential Enquiry into Maternal Deaths for 2016-2018 Results: For 2016-2018, 272 maternal deaths occurred in France, i.e a maternal mortality ratio of 11,8 per 100,000 live births (95% CI 10,4-13,3), and 8.5 (IC 95 % 7,4-9,8) for maternal mortality up to 42 days. Compared to women aged 20-24, the risk of maternal death is multiplied by 2.6 for women aged 35-39, by 5 for women aged 40 and over. Obese women are twice as frequent among maternal deaths (26%) than in the general population of parturients (11%). There are territorial disparities -the maternal mortality ratio in the French overseas departments is 2 times higher than in metropolitan France (significant difference but smaller than in 2013-2015)-, and social disparities -the mortality of migrant women remains higher than that of women born in France, particularly for women born in sub-Saharan Africa whose risk is 3 times higher than that native women. One in three women who died (34%) had socio-economic vulnerability versus 22% in the overall population of parturients. Among causes of maternal deaths, the predominant role of psychiatric conditions (mostly suicides) is confirmed for the period 2016-2018, leading cause of maternal mortality considered up to 1 year (17%), MMR of 1.9 /100,000 NV. i.e. approximately one death from psychiatric causes every 3 weeks. Cardiovascular diseases are the second leading cause of maternal mortality up to one year (14%) and the leading cause up to 42 days (16%), with 1.3 deaths per 100,000 NV. Amniotic embolism ranks as the third cause (8%) (2nd cause, 11%, for MM limited to 42 days), i.e. MMR of 0.9 per 100,000 NV. After a regular decline over the last decade, maternal mortality from obstetric hemorrhage is at a stable level compared to the previous triennium 2013-2015, MMR of 0.9/100,000 NV, i.e 5(th) cause of MM up to one year (7%) and 4th cause of MM up to 42 days.



CONCLUSION: The overall national maternal mortality ratio does not show a downward trend, even with constant surveillance method. Territorial inequalities persist but change in their magnitude and in the regions concerned. The profile of the causes of maternal mortality up to one year of the pregnancy end shows the leading role of suicides and cardiovascular diseases, which illustrates that the health of pregnant women or those who have recently given birth is not limited to the obstetric domain, and highlights the importance of multidisciplinarity in the management and organization of care for women in this period.

Language: fr