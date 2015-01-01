Abstract

Excessive cavity pressure may result in a sand casting explosion, and corresponding measures should be adopted to prevent these consequences. In this study, the pressure variations in the cavity were first investigated based upon on-site testing by taking the resin contents into consideration, and then the evolution characteristics of sand casting explosion accidents were analyzed in depth by system dynamics, chaos theory, and the bow-tie model. When the resin contents are 1.3 wt%, 1.4 wt%, and 1.5 wt%, the pressures of the gas vent increase by 27.0 Pa, 32.8 Pa, and 35.6 Pa, respectively. To reduce the pressure of the cavity, the resin content should be reduced. The evolutionary process of sand casting explosion accidents has a noticeable butterfly effect and randomness, whose occurrence is comprehensively affected by human, object, environment, management and emergency subsystems. The leading causes of sand casting explosion accidents mainly include the extensive gas evolution characteristics of foundry sand, cavity exhaust blockage, and inadequate safety monitoring. The leading consequences of sand casting explosion accidents mainly include casualties, secondary disasters, and social panic. The implications of these findings concerning sand casting explosion accidents can be regarded as the foundation for accident prevention in practice.

Language: en