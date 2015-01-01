Abstract

Road accidents, mostly on national highways, pose a significant public health and economic burden in Bangladesh, requiring in-depth analysis for road safety measures. This study comprehensively analyzes accident trends, characteristics, causes, and consequences by identifying the accident black spots on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah National Highway (N704). Accident records from 2017 to 2021 were collected from nearby police stations. Additionally, using a cluster random sampling approach, a questionnaire survey with 100 respondents (50% drivers and 50% general road users) was also conducted to capture diverse perceptions and behaviors. The study utilizes descriptive methods, such as trends analysis and frequency distributions, alongside spatial analysis techniques, including severity index, Kernel Density Estimation, and hotspot analysis.



FINDINGS indicate a decrease in accidents from 2018 to 2021, yet a concerning rise in fatalities in 2021. Trucks (47.9%) emerge as the primary contributor among 169 vehicles involved in accidents. Head-on collisions (36%) are prevalent, attributed to both human and environmental factors, including driver inexperience (56%), mobile phone use while driving (78%), lack of proper training (12%), overspeeding (28.3%), and nighttime driving (54%) influenced by seasons and land use. Mostly, victims aged from 20 to 40, where men are more affected by fatalities (70.7%) and women by injuries (86.3%). Out of 35 identified accident spots, including Battail, Bittipara Bazar, Laxmipur Bazar, Modhupur Bazar, IU Main Gate, Sheikhpara Bazar, and DM College Front, are designated as blackspot zones based on the frequency of accidents, deaths, and injuries. The study concludes by recommending targeted interventions, driver training, infrastructure improvements, regulatory measures, and victim assistance in collaboration with local and national agencies to enhance road safety and mitigate accident risks.

